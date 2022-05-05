Championship eve forEmpoli from Aurelio Andreazzoli that tomorrow will challenge Inter for the advance of the 36th matchday of Serie A. After having mathematically conquered the salvation, the Tuscan team still wants to do well against the Nerazzurri battleship and there seems to be no margin for “gifts”.

On salvation: “Emotions are strong when they arrive, then they are disposed of. It was something we were waiting for but that had troubled us,” he admitted. Andreazzoli. “In any case, we took this all together and toasted our ‘Scudetto’ that we keep strong in our chest. I think it is a well-deserved goal, indeed, perhaps we deserved something more”.

On the match against Inter: “We will field the team that gives them the most guarantees. The boys are all starters. Inter have the best numbers in all of Serie A, they need to win and therefore it will be difficult”. “What do you need to beat Inter? We are inferior but we have come close to beating them in the league and in the Italian Cup. Surely we need a performance above the level with a very strong and recovering team.” See also The Mexican Eugenio Pizzuto will continue his career in Portugal

And in a future key: “My future still at Empoli?” Both the president and the director have made it clear that they will talk about it once the games are over. There was never any discussion, not even on the stipulation of the contract, I had no particular needs. There is a contract in place, we will evaluate, if we are happy to stay together I will stay. Otherwise, if there are difficulties we will see them, but at the moment I don’t see any. “

May 5, 2022 (change May 5, 2022 | 12:50 pm)

