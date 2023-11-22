Government estimates a gap of R$177.4 billion in this year’s primary result, but unexecuted spending could help

The Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, said this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023) that the primary deficit expected for 2023 is 1.3% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), from R$140 billion to R$145 billion. The level differs from the R$ 177.4 billion projected by the Ministry of Budget Planning.

Ceron presented this Wednesday (Nov 22) the Bimonthly Income and Expense Report. The government implemented an additional blockade of R$ 1.1 billion in public spending in 2023, expanding to R$5 billion the total contingency this year. The primary deficit projection from January to December also worsened to R$177.4 billion.

According to Ceron, the expected deficit is smaller because there is a “resource hoarding”, when the resource is authorized, but is not executed in the Budget. In other words, it is a type of return that reduces public spending.

The secretary said that the ponding is “expanding” and has approximately R$35 billion. In other words, the value of R$177.3 billion would fall to approximately R$142 billion.

Even though it is smaller, the result is well above the target of R$ 100 billion, or 1% of GDP, stated by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadin January this year.

“We had a loss of revenue”, said the Secretary of the National Treasury. He said there was “gross fall” of R$25 billion in revenue due to the reduction in price indices, known as IGPs, and the exchange rate.

Ceron also said that the main event that differentiates the November bimonthly report from the previous one is the complementary law 201which deals with the compensation of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) to States and municipalities, of R$ 16.3 billion.

The secretary also said that the government failed to collect R$126 billion in 2023. There are R$80 billion with “thesis of the century” –which gives PIS/Cofins credits to companies in relation to the ICMS calculation base– and R$46 billion related to ICMS subsidies.

DEFICIT OF R$ 203.4 BI

The BC (Central Bank) argues that, in fact, the government estimates a deficit of R$203.4 billion, which is equivalent to 1.9% of GDP. The Central Bank and the National Treasury differ regarding the classification of the government’s R$26 billion rescue from the PIS/Pasep Fund. The money was forgotten by the workers and was transferred to the Treasury.

When considering the methodology “below the line” –which incorporates a “statistical discrepancy” from the Central Bank of R$ 26 billion – the deficit predicted for 2023 increases from R$ 141.4 billion to R$ 203.4 billion (1.9% of GDP). In other words, a difference of R$61.9 billion.

The monetary authority argues that the value cannot be considered as primary income. The government thinks otherwise. The difference means there is a difference of R$26 billion in the estimates.”above” It is “below”from R$177.4 billion to R$203.4 billion.

Ceron said that, despite the institutional relationship with the Central Bank, the government has technical differences.

“The Central Bank understood that these resources should not be considered. Does not have a practical effect […] From the point of view of the end result, which is a reduction in debt, this happened. Registering as primary or financial does not have great practical relevance in a scenario where the primary target is not so tight”he said.

Ceron stated that raising resources is “definitive” and resembles other contexts, such as uncashed lottery prizes. “Strictly speaking, there is no relevant difference between one case and the other.“, he said.