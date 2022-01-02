Economists say they expect the US job market to strengthen in the coming months, despite the rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Ômicron variant.

The Labor Department’s latest employment report, to be released on Friday, is expected to show the creation of 405,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate to drop to 4.1%, according to economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

The report comes as experts are lowering their estimates of economic growth amid rising coronavirus cases, which have led some consumers to stay at home and some businesses to temporarily close.

“Companies know that, on the other side of the wave, their biggest problem will be getting workers,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, which cut its first-quarter gross domestic product growth forecast by 5.2 % to 2.2% year-on-year, due to the advancement of the Ômicron variant.

Zandi cited previous experience of the Delta variant of Covid-19 that spilled over into the US over the summer: it slowed third-quarter economic growth but had a relatively small impact on hiring.

The strength of the labor market, along with rapidly rising inflation, will be key to the deliberations of Federal Reserve policy makers on when and how much to raise short-term interest rates.

In mid-December, the Fed set the stage for interest rate hikes starting in the spring, with most central bank officials projecting increases of at least 0.75 percentage points in 2022 amid concerns about the potential for inflation stay tall.

Central bankers fear that, rather than simply threatening to curb economic growth, an increase in covid-19 cases could also prolong high inflation, tightening supply constraints. But data from South Africa and the UK suggest that Ômicron may cause less serious illnesses than previous strains, leading some economists to expect the current wave of infections to peak in the first few weeks of the year.

Fed officials are not expected to raise interest rates at their next policy meeting, scheduled for January 25-26. But some economists and investors think lawmakers might consider raising borrowing costs at the next meeting in March.

“When the Fed sits down in mid-March, hopefully [o avanço da Ômicron] it will be over,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, adding that central bank officials should look “ahead, not backward.”

Workers in the United States are leaving their jobs at record rates, swapping jobs for better working conditions and wages. Employees laid off 4.2 million jobs in October, shortly before the September record of 4.4 million layoffs.

This has left employers struggling to find and retain staff. A December survey of Dallas Federal Reserve executives found that the most commonly cited factor constraining corporate earnings is a shortage of workers due to difficult hiring, absenteeism, and Covid-19 infections or quarantines. About 45.8% of respondents cited staff shortages as the main constraint on sales, compared to 21.4% in July 2020.

