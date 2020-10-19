Despite the crisis, a million job offers have been published since the start of the school year. What sectors are recruiting? Journalist Viktor Frédéric is present on the set at 1 p.m. Monday, October 19 to talk about it. “On the first step of the podium of the most sought-after professions, there are sales representatives with more than 42,000 job offers“, he explains. Assistants and secretaries as well as salespeople are also in great demand. “In the health sector, demands have exploded. + 62% for nursing positions in one year and + 43% for nursing assistants. Jobs that were already under strain since the start of the epidemic“, continues the journalist.



Which regions recruit the most? “It is in Brittany that there is the largest increase, + 10% in one year with more than 60,000 offers for the start of the school year.“, reports Viktor Frédéric on the 13 Hours set. The large employment areas such as Île-de-France and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes are those which offer the most positions in France. Over the year, job vacancies were down 3%. INSEE forecasts are not good: more than 800,000 jobs could be cut in 2020.

