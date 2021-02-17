“ NOT our job is human and we have to stay that way ”, launched Alexandre Viros, president of Adecco France on the Tout-Lyon site, on November 3, 2020. A beautiful statement that seems contradicted by the document that was obtained Humanity. In this table dated last October, 114 names of permanent employees of Adecco France and its subsidiaries, classified by scope, are listed. In the end, the sanction falls: 97 exits would be recorded or scheduled in individual contractual breaks and 15 via dismissals for which the reason remains to be determined (two cases are also in dispute). If 43 people would have already left the walls of the group in 2020, 69 would be in the hot seat in 2021. The sectors most concerned would be the middle-offices (administrative management and payroll centers) with 14 departures, or 12 conventional breaks and 2 redundancies, as well as Adecco Onsite (agency within the user company) with 31 contractual terminations intended for site and recruitment managers. As for the subsidiary specializing in interim management, Badenoch and Clark, it is not left out with 13 departures in the process of signing or already completed. If these clear cuts are happening at the moment among the 9,000 employees of the Adecco France group, no social plan is yet on the horizon. During a central CSE on July 7, 2020, Christophe Catoir, president of the France-Northern Europe region, even declared that “The company does not have a restructuring plan, or discussion of a performance agreement on the table, it is not even envisaged at this stage”. He raised “The importance of redoing the pedagogy so that employees understand and do not feel that they are not being told the truth”.

For Lætitia Gomez, central CGT union representative at Adecco, this registration process is “Scandalous. In the table, conventional ruptures are entered one year in advance. The company tries to make people believe that these are individual decisions but it is indeed a collective will. We have proof that the management, which wants to be socially responsible, is lying to us! These employees are deprived of the rights inherent in redundancies without instancing them. Employee representatives (IRP) are not informed. Adecco has 22 brands, it would be possible to reclassify these employees internally ”. This table of the group’s human resources, which may have undergone changes since the fall, would, according to an internal source, be a management method far from exceptional. It would accompany almost every year an output envelope which would make it possible to evacuate the “low performers” (employees with lower results) or simply to gain in productivity.

The company has revised its profitability targets upwards

While the Swiss temporary work giant has experienced some turbulence related to the health crisis, with an 18% drop in turnover in France in the third quarter, it has since raised the bar. In the process, Adecco even revised its profitability targets upwards for the coming months. The existence of this listing does not really surprise Fanny Carayon, CFE-CGC central union representative. “We better understand what the names are used for by management asking those in charge to put together. The group is in permanent restructuring. There are mergers and site mergers which inevitably lead to a reduction in staff. Adecco practices cost-based management. She often takes the opportunity to separate herself from the less “corporate” people. If employees feel nt trapped, they are tired of the bullying, it can lead them to ask for a conventional break. “

Without resorting to a social plan (the last one took place in 2012), Adecco seems to be accustomed to staff variations. In 2018, nearly 625 fixed-term contracts ended over the year. During the first confinement, all fixed-term contracts had also been stopped. If certain departures in contractual breach of this list may have been requested by employees, the concentration of these breaches of contracts raises questions. For Flavien Jorquera, lawyer for CGT Adecco: “In some units, we see that breaks occur over the same period. If there are 10 in thirty days, they should be governed by an economic reason. Looks like a hidden layoff plan. Is the employee informed of what is happening? What is free will in the event of a contractual termination? How are they treated? These are serious personnel management practices and who question. “ Especially since once signed, the conventional termination, which supposes the free and informed agreement of the employee, is much more difficult to challenge in court. “These reorganizations are happening without consulting the CSE. We also free ourselves from the control of the labor inspectorate, which would be the case in a social plan, continues Flavien Jorquera. For layoffs, it is even more problematic: how do we know that we are going to lay off, for example for misconduct, a few months in advance? A fault must occur at least in the two preceding months. “

Many of the employees listed in the table do not know what is likely to fall on their heads. At the administrative management center (middle-office) of Quimper (Finistère), intended to close its doors next summer if we are to believe the document, no one has yet heard the slightest echo. At the middle-office of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), threatened with closure and where three employees would leave via conventional ruptures, it is the vagueness that dominates. José Savin, CGT union representative from the South-East, explains that “The lease of the premises has been denounced but the staff know nothing more. There were four employees before. One of them was in arrears because of the workload and his lack of mastery of the tools. Since then, she is no longer part of the workforce. They do anything to maintain the level of shareholders’ dividends ”.

Other employees, however, feel the tide. In the middle-office of Cholet (Maine-et-Loire), doomed to disappear according to the document, six conventional ruptures are registered for the summer of 2021 out of seven employees in total. Staff representatives learned about part of Adecco’s project in January, without giving details. “The management invited the seven employees of the site to individual interviews, the CSE was not informed or consulted prior to this closure. Elected officials, just like employees, have no information on the reasons and schedule for the project, or on the conditions surrounding the transfers ”, were they alarmed in a deliberation. In CSE, on February 1, management was still beating around the bush. It announces synergies with the management center of Saint-Herblain (Loire-Atlantique), 60 kilometers away, but without confirming the closure of the site, nor the transfer of employees. These, whose contract includes a mobility clause, do not know what sauce they will be eaten. A sign that the atmosphere is not in good shape, without yet knowing this sword of Damocles, one of the employees had thus responded to a survey on working conditions: “I feel like I’m just a number. I understood that we are not held back, especially when we have seniority. “

62% of permanent staff suffer from stress

An appraisal from the Sécafi firm recently revealed a high level of psychosocial risks. 62% of permanent staff suffer from stress. According to Galien Mauduit, elected CGT Adecco in Île-de-France: “The middle-offices found themselves facing an explosion in work with the introduction of partial unemployment. Fixed-term contracts were removed from them and now they are regrouping. They also set up software so that certain administrative tasks are managed directly in the temporary employment agencies. “

According to the unions, this list is only the tip of the iceberg of job cuts. The break-up into Adecco microstructures making an overall vision over the entire territory complicated. Lately, employee representatives have come under more pressure from employees who feel threatened. “The group seems to have changed their minds. There has been a resurgence of “proposals” for dismissals for serious misconduct since the start of the year. They know that these cases will be judged by the industrial tribunal much later ”, slips Fanny Carayon. The case of a hub director struck the elected representative of the CFE-CGC: “After about fifteen years of seniority, he was laid off as a precaution, therefore without pay before being dismissed. There was nothing in his file. We feel that the Covid has accelerated these decision-making. “ As Geraldine Roncaglia, CGT union representative, points out, these actions are at odds with the image conveyed by society. “Never have so many employees come to us for advice. I do not understand that a human resources company treats permanent employees and temporary workers as “products”. “ Contacted by Humanity, Adecco was unable to answer our questions.