At the human resources department of the hospital Nemours (Seine et Marne), applications are pouring in. An abundance due to the Segur premium : 90 euros net more per month, from September. What to compete with the private sector. “One of the weak points of the public service was precisely the salary scales […] the increase in wages is an argument and a positive point for us“, explains Stéphanie Agache, part of the medicine department. At the hospital, the starting salary is 1,600 euros gross. At 22, Pauline Jacq always wanted to be a nurse, but upgrading was a big argument for her fellow graduates.



This is a godsend for the hospital, which can again fill the vacancies. “Beyond the increase in applications, even spontaneous in nature, when we search for specific positions for professionals, we have fewer difficulties than a few months ago“, explains Benoît Fraslin, director of the Seine-et-Marne University Hospital.