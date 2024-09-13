Did you leave your country and now you find yourself in MexicoRemember that if you want to work, the Mexican government makes available to you the employment visaintended so that foreign persons can be hired by a natural or legal person in the country, through the National Institute of Migration (INM).

If you are a migrant and want to work in Aztec territory, here at Debate we share with you everything you need to know.

To request the work visa in MexicoYou can complete the process online, although entry must be in person at the processing office of the National Migration Institute that corresponds to the applicant’s address.

If the office is very far from your place of residence, then you can contact us by phone to request information about the nearest INM office.

The first thing you have to do to apply for a Mexican work visa is to complete the form to request the immigration procedure for entry, which is carried out electronically on the official website of the National Migration Institute.

It is worth noting that, in the section of the Purpose of travel must be designated: Job offer.

Among the documents you must present in the application are the following:

Current official identification of the natural person or the legal representative of the legal entity, agency or decentralized body, decentralized organization, state-owned company or public trust, Embassy or Consulate of a country with representation in Mexico

Job offer on letterhead stating the occupation to be performed by the foreigner, according to the classification of the National System of Classification of Occupants (SINCO). It will be necessary to specify the place of work, salary and temporality.

Proof of employer registration, must be up to date

Passport or travel identity document

Proof of payment of fees for the reception, study of the application and authorization of the Mexican visa for job offer

It is worth noting that the cost of the visa per job offer is $229 Mexican pesos.