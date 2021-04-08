The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman announced the opening of registration for jobs for UAE nationals, with experience and recent graduates, in seven administrative and technical specialties, inviting those wishing to apply for jobs, who meet the conditions and qualifications, to send applications to [email protected] ae.

The first position on the list of available vacancies is the head of the Department of Smart Business Solutions Development, with the qualification of “Bachelor of Information Technology”, and the second, Head of the Operations and Technical Support Department, with any of the qualifications of “Bachelor of Information Technology” or “Engineering in Computer and Software Sciences”, or “ Bachelor of Technical Information Security ».

The job list included, a specialist in smart business solutions, a “recent graduate surveyor”, “public health administrator”, “health control administrator” and “chief environment and health inspector.”





