Employment US Employment situation improved more than expected – stock prices would rise but soon start to fall

Coronary pandemic the employment figures for the devastated U.S. look clearly better than expected. According to figures published by the US Department of Labor on Friday afternoon in Finnish time, 379,000 new non-agricultural jobs were created in the United States in February.

The reading exceeded expectations as economists expected 182,000 jobs in a consensus forecast compiled by news agency Reuters. In January, 166,000 jobs were created.

The country’s unemployment rate fell to 6.2 per cent in February from 6.3 per cent in January.

Restaurants and bars created 286,000 jobs, corresponding to 75 percent of the job creation. Elsewhere in the accommodation and leisure sectors, jobs also increased as declining coronary infection rates encouraged employers to hire labor.

News was initially taken on the market with open arms. The index futures that predicted the opening of Wall Street started to rise after the employment news and the New York stock market opened with a positive.

Later in the evening, key US stock indices turned negative due to concerns about rising government bond yields, which have weighed on the market earlier this week.