Employment Up to half of Finland’s unemployed will be transferred to municipalities in a week – Marin’s government is making a big mistake, says researcher

Municipal experiments in employment are starting on a larger scale than ever before. Researcher Hannu Karhunen fears that Finland will permanently transfer employment management to municipalities, although no evidence of the employment benefits of previous experiments was found in PT’s study published on Friday.

In September 2018, HS monitored the rehabilitative work of the unemployed in Teisko, Tampere, related to the municipal experiment. In the picture, the Long Trees along Working Life group carries firewood to a shed in the Kintulammi nature reserve. At the beginning of March, the municipal experiments will start even more extensively.­

Teemu Muhonen HS

2:00

Finland employment services will undergo the biggest reform in decades on March 1st. Approximately 230,000 people, or more than half of Finland’s unemployed jobseekers, will be transferred from state-run TE offices to municipal responsibility for more than two years.