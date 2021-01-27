Employment Unemployment funds: Last year, the number of recipients of earnings-related benefits was the highest for 20 years

In 2020, the unemployment funds paid earnings-related daily allowance to 456,000 people during periods of unemployment or lay-offs, says the joint organization TYJ.

Earnings allowance the number of beneficiaries was higher last year than at any time in 20 years, says TYJ, the joint organization of the Unemployment Insurance Funds.

According to its statistics, there were 86 percent more recipients of earnings-related benefits than in the previous year, and their number exceeded the peak during the financial crisis in the quarter.

During the year, 130 per cent more applications for unemployment and lay-off periods were received by unemployment funds than in the previous year. At its highest, the number of applications in one month increased eightfold from the previous year.

“Last year was exceptional for unemployment funds. The funds have experienced a sudden increase in the number of applications, but a spike like last spring is unprecedented, ”says the CEO Aki Villman From TYJ.

Applications received by unemployment funds were processed in an average of two weeks, but in July – September the processing time was reduced to an average of 18 days.

Last year, earnings-related daily allowance expenses were EUR 2.7 billion, which is 58 per cent more than in 2019. The number of applications increased the most among the members of the Transport Unemployment Fund and the Specially Educated Unemployment Fund Erko.

Erko’s member unions include, for example, trade unions in the social sector, occupational health nurses and officers. The Finnish flight attendants and stewards association SLSY is also a member association of Erko.