With the unemployment rate at around 9.8% in the quarter up to May (the most recent data from the IBGE so far) and more than 10 million people without a formal job at the moment, it is quite possible that those who are employed do everything to go on like this.

And care must be taken so that an eventual lie told at work, used as an excuse to be able to solve another matter at the same time, does not become a dismissal for just cause. In these situations, the worker is not entitled to a fine and FGTS withdrawal, in addition to losing months of unemployment insurance and other labor funds.

+ These are the signs that you are in a toxic work environment

+ Pressure at work? Anxiety and stress can exacerbate skin problems; know how to treat

+ Just cause: Justice maintains dismissal of employee for dancing funk during working hours

Lies, if proven by employers, can lead to punishments for the employee and the issues that weigh the most in these dismissals are allegations of illness with false medical certificates, lying to get promotions or some type of benefit, relatives who “died”, but are alive, between others.

With a completely connected world, care must be taken not to leave any loose ends in the story. And its biggest villain is social media, because there the terrain is open for anyone who wants to scour and see a picture of you, at a party, exactly on that day you said you were sick, you can get very bad with the boss.

Companies gather evidence before dismissal for just cause

When companies fire for cause, they usually gather as much evidence as possible to protect themselves from a possible lawsuit. In these cases, they can allege that there was a breach of employee trust, dishonesty, fraud, among other reasons that always work with this misconduct in mind.

Despite this, you need to know that not every fault can be considered serious enough to lead to a dismissal for just cause. The employer needs to know how to weigh the breach of trust that led to that dismissal, or the judge can rule against the company when the case ends up in labor court.

Always remember to look for a lawyer capable of guiding you about any type of unfair conduct by the company, or knowing what your rights are in the dismissal process, whether it is just cause or not.

Each case is different and Brazilian justice, despite operating based on precedents, tends to analyze situations in isolation.