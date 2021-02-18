Last Monday, the activities of an intensive global training program were launched to develop solutions and innovate projects that would address unemployment among young people, organized by the American Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in cooperation with the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, and the Emirates University Park for Science and Innovation.

120 young people participate in the program, which bears the name “Intensive Training Camp”, among whom 90 are unemployed newly graduated students from universities: the United Arab Emirates, the American University of Sharjah, the University of Sharjah and Zayed, in addition to 30 young Arab professionals residing in In the country, where they will be trained, over a period of 10 weeks, to design innovative and sustainable projects in order to address the unemployment challenges faced by youth, as participants refine their skills and build their business acumen, as well as develop personal skills that are required by the current employment and entrepreneurship landscape. By giving them access to MIT’s high-quality curriculum.

According to the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, the blended learning program, offered by professors and mentors representing the faculty at the American Institute, and a number of entrepreneurs, includes face-to-face lectures and workshops on innovation and entrepreneurship, where participants form study groups throughout the duration of the program and have the opportunity to work together. To advance their projects forward, they will meet in many locations across the Emirates hosted by the Emirates University of Science and Innovation Park in Al Ain, where the Hub71 system will host the meetings in Abu Dhabi, and the Youth Center will host them in Dubai.

Upon the end of the program on April 22, the participants will present their final projects before a specialized jury, including innovators and entrepreneurs, to win the opportunity to be selected to participate in the business incubation program organized by the Emirates University of Science and Innovation Park over a period of six months, provided that the winning projects will be presented in an exhibition. Expo 2020, through the Emirates University Science and Innovation Park.





