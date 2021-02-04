The virtual labor market platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation offered 131 immediate job opportunities, full-time or with temporary contracts, for non-citizens residing in the country, whose professional lives were affected by the “Covid-19” pandemic, with an average salary of 3000 dirhams, most of which did not require the experience of those wishing to Get vacancies.

In April of last year, the Ministry launched the virtual labor market platform, in implementation of Ministerial Resolution No. 279-2020, to provide its services to non-national workers, who were affected by a series of preventive and precautionary measures that the state had taken to confront the emerging Corona virus (Covid-19), and based on Its endeavor to build a comprehensive system to protect workers’ rights, ensure the interests of employers, and provide alternative options for those affected by the virus outbreak.

In detail, “Emirates Today” monitored 131 “immediate” administrative, technical and professional job opportunities available on the virtual labor market of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which are intended for non-citizens (residents), whose employers were affected by the “Covid-19” pandemic, which varied between opportunities Permanent work and others with “temporary” contracts of up to six months, while the announced salaries for available jobs ranged between 1000 and 5000 dirhams per month, including a large number of jobs that do not require experience.

According to what has been monitored through the virtual labor market, the restaurant sector has registered vacancies in the two professions of “waiter and restaurant manager”, while the “government relations” sector has requested vacancies in my profession as “auditor and employment specialist”, and the “legal services” sector has requested vacancies in the profession. Legal advisor », while the“ computer software ”sector monitored vacancies in the“ information technology sales ”profession, as well as the“ automobile industry ”sector monitored vacancies in the position of“ salary specialist ”.

In addition, vacancies were registered in dozens of professions in 19 work sectors. The “construction” sector registered vacancies in the professions: “mechanical engineer, storekeeper, planning engineer, structural engineer, maintenance official, construction worker, blacksmith worker, and carpenter”, while the sector registered “Food supply industry” vacancies in the profession of “assistant chef”.

The hospitals and medical clinics sector asked for vacancies in the profession of “nurse”. The health care sector also requested the careers of “human resources manager, human resources official, employment specialist, patient affairs officer, female nurses, home care nurses, Arab nurses.”

Interactive features

The virtual labor market platform has introduced innovative interactive features to develop its services concerned with supporting companies and workers affected by the “Covid-19” pandemic, including four services, the first of which is that owners of establishments and employers of the private sector conduct job interviews remotely, with those wishing to find job opportunities with them, Via video technology, inputting notes on the interview, and evaluating the candidate for the job.

The second new service focused on providing videos that allow workers registered on the platform ways to introduce their strengths and display their job experiences during job interviews, while the third service allowed employers to design a dashboard to display the recruitment process and the performance of the teams concerned with it, while the latest services created were to provide the ability Direct communication from companies registered on the platform with labor and recruitment teams.

reconnaissance

57.27% of the customers of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and those who follow its official electronic platforms, considered that the ministry’s launch of the “virtual labor market” initiative is a “good” thing, in an opinion poll conducted by the ministry, while 33.69% agreed that the best communication channels to know the ministry’s news are Social networking sites «Instagram – Facebook – Twitter.

98.19% of the Ministry’s customers expressed their satisfaction with an “excellent” degree about the ministry’s media handling of the “Corona” pandemic, through the “Covid-19” page, which the ministry launched on its website.





