Employment | The number of unemployed people remained unchanged in November compared to the previous month

According to Statistics Finland, 6.8 percent of the workforce was unemployed in November, which was 0.9 percentage points more than a year ago. The number of open jobs has collapsed.

The unemployed the amount remained unchanged in November compared to October.

According to Statistics Finland's labor force survey, 6.8 percent of the workforce was unemployed in November. The figure was the same as in October, but 0.9 percentage points higher than a year ago.

The sinking of the economy into recession has pushed the unemployment figures to rise significantly within a year. There were a total of about 190,000 unemployed in November, which is about 26,000 more than a year ago.

In November, the seasonally adjusted trend figure for the unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point higher than the figure in October, i.e. to 7.6 percent.

About men 7.9 percent were unemployed, 5.6 percent of women. The unemployment rate for men has risen by almost two percentage points in a year, for women it has remained more or less unchanged.

Weak economic development is also reflected in the weakening of the employment rate. In November, 76.9 percent of people aged 20–64 were employed. A year ago, the employment rate was 78.5 percent. The number of employed people has decreased by around 22,000 per year. Employment was at its highest just a year ago.

Central Chamber of Commerce chief economist by Jukka Appelqvist according to the declining employment figures were expected.

“The number of employees continued its slow but sure downward slide in November. The weak demand situation has troubled companies for a long time, and at the level of the entire economy, the negative employment effects are progressing gradually,” says Appelqvist in his e-mail comment.

According to Appelqvist, unemployment has slowly crept up significantly and the decline in employment is starting to be felt.

Danske Bank chief economist Pasi Kuoppamäki estimates that the employment situation is still reasonably good in many sectors. Unfortunately, the labor market continues to cool down.

“The rise in the unemployment rate, especially for men, indicates that the economy is slowing down more in the construction sector and a few other male-dominated sectors, while the situation in the female-dominated service sectors is better on average for now,” says Kuoppamäki in an email comment.

According to Kuoppamäki, the lack of skilled labor in many fields is likely to hold back the weakening of the labor market.

Central Chamber of Commerce Appelqvist draws attention to the fact that the number of laid-off people has clearly increased and there were no less than 36 percent fewer vacancies in te offices in November than a year earlier, i.e. 87,000.

In Statistics Finland's labor force survey, persons temporarily laid off are interpreted as still employed as long as the layoff has lasted less than three months.

“Compared to a year ago, the number of open jobs has collapsed and the number of layoffs has almost doubled. You don't have to be a great prognosticator to see that employment will continue to weaken in the coming months. We still have to remember that there is still a long way to go to the unemployment figures seen in connection with deeper recessions, so excessive gloom must be avoided,” says Appelqvist.