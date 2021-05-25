Employment The number of unemployed and employed increased in April, new layoffs decreased

According to Statistics Finland, there were more unemployed and employed in April than a year ago. Trend figures were improving.

Unemployed was 30,000 more in April than a year ago, according to Statistics Finland’s Labor Force Survey. On the other hand, there were 29,000 more employed than a year earlier.

The trend figure for the employment rate was 71.3 per cent and the trend figure for the unemployment rate was 7.6 per cent. The figures are seasonally unadjusted. In March the trend rate for the employment rate was 71.1 per cent and for the unemployment rate 7.7 per cent.

There were 18,000 more employed men and 11,000 more employed women than in April 2020. The unemployment rate for young people aged 15 to 24 rose by 0.7 percentage points to 25.7 per cent in April. The trend figure for the youth unemployment rate was 18.9 per cent.

General Unemployment Insurance Fund (JRC) said on Tuesday that the unemployment rate of its membership was up nearly 40 percent in April from a year ago. The unemployment rate for JRC members was now 10.99%, compared with 7.83% in April last year.

According to Statistics Finland, the unemployment rate, ie the share of the unemployed in the labor force, was nine per cent in April. A year earlier, it was eight percent. The unemployment rate for men rose by one percentage point to 9.7 per cent from April last year and the unemployment rate for women rose by 0.8 percentage points to 8.2 per cent.

According to the JRC, the number of new redundancies was clearly declining. One year ago, the JRC received more than 24 000 redundancy applications, starting in April, the beginning of the corona crisis. Now the figure was 2 799, and in March there were 4 135 new redundancy applications. According to the JRC, emerging periods of unemployment are also declining.

Executive Director of the JRC Sanna Alamäki says the reduction in layoffs is likely to reflect a easing of interest rate restrictions and a recovery in the hotel and restaurant industry.