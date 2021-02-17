No Result
Employment The number of job vacancies shrank by more than 10 percent towards the end of the year

February 17, 2021
In the last quarter, the number of job vacancies decreased the most in the Helsinki and Uusimaa metropolitan area.

Open There were 33,400 jobs in October-December last year, which is 11 per cent less than a year earlier, according to Statistics Finland.

Job vacancies decreased the most in the industry classification in the category, which includes accommodation and restaurant activities. There was growth in the public administration, education and social and health services sector.

In the last quarter, the number of job vacancies decreased the most in the Helsinki and Uusimaa metropolitan area. There were 2,200 fewer jobs in the area than a year earlier.

Throughout last year, the average number of vacancies was just under 44,000, compared to 50,000 in 2019.

