Employment | The number of employed people increased, the employment of men and women went in different directions

The trend figure for the employment rate in the 15–64 age group was 74.2 percent.

The employed the number increased by 12,000 in February compared to February last year, says Statistics Finland. There were 2,000 more unemployed people than a year ago, and the trend figure for the employment rate in the 15-64 age group was 74.2 percent.

The unemployment rate trend figure decreased slightly to 6.8 percent.

The employment of men and women went in different directions. In February, there were 8,000 fewer employed men and 20,000 more women than a year ago.

In the age group 20–64, the employment rate was 77.7 percent, the same as a year earlier.

Awkward chief economist Pasi Sorjonen ponders in his tweethas the improvement in employment stopped, when the employment rate has not moved much recently.

“Almost the same for five months in a row,” Sorjonen points out.

Chief Economist of Municipal Finance Timo Vesala evaluatethat the small decrease in the unemployment rate is explained by the contraction of the labor force.

“Employment is still in good shape, although the trend increase in the employment rate has probably stopped. The unemployment rate fell to 6.8 percent in February. Part of the explanation for the bill is the slight contraction of the workforce,” Vesala tweets.

According to Vesala, the employment rate by age group has decreased quite clearly among the 55–64-year-olds, but has increased in the younger age groups, Vesala states.

Central Chamber of Commerce chief economist Jukka Appelqvist stated in his comment, that the employment development continued in February better than feared. Despite the war year, unemployment has not started to grow.

“There was no great improvement, but there were also no signs that the recession was particularly deepening or affecting the labor market. The number of unemployed people is almost the same as a year ago in February, before the start of the war in Ukraine,” he estimated.

According to Appelqvist, the differences in the employment of men and women indicate that the cyclical headwind is reflected more in male-dominated sectors, such as construction and industry. The demand for labor in the service industries and healthcare is strong.

Job- and at the end of February, there were a total of 258,100 unemployed jobseekers in business offices and municipal trials, says the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. There were 7,500 fewer of them than a year earlier and the same number as the previous month.

There were 85,100 long-term unemployed, i.e. those who had been unemployed for at least a year, i.e. 18,700 less than a year earlier.

92,000 new job vacancies were announced in February, i.e. 30,500 less than in February last year. There were a total of 198,400 open jobs, which was 44,000 less than a year ago.