Tuesday, February 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Employment | The number of both employed and unemployed increased compared to a year ago

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Employment | The number of both employed and unemployed increased compared to a year ago

There were 25,000 more employed than a year ago and 6,000 more unemployed.

Employment rate the trend figure in the age group 15–64 was 74.2 percent in January, Statistics Finland reports. In the age group 20–64, the figure was 78.4 percent.

The number of both employed and unemployed increased compared to a year ago. There were 25,000 more employed than a year ago and 6,000 more unemployed. The number of employed men increased by 23,000 and women by 2,000.

Statistics Finland has started reporting the employment rate in the 20-64 age group, in accordance with international practice.

#Employment #number #employed #unemployed #increased #compared #year

See also  Health | The NFL noticed when a star player lay unconscious on the field - even in Finland, the treatment of head injuries is often on the back burner
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
17 are killed when a bus carrying migrants crashes in Mexico

17 are killed when a bus carrying migrants crashes in Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result