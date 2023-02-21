Employment | The number of both employed and unemployed increased compared to a year ago

There were 25,000 more employed than a year ago and 6,000 more unemployed.

Employment rate the trend figure in the age group 15–64 was 74.2 percent in January, Statistics Finland reports. In the age group 20–64, the figure was 78.4 percent.

The number of both employed and unemployed increased compared to a year ago. There were 25,000 more employed than a year ago and 6,000 more unemployed. The number of employed men increased by 23,000 and women by 2,000.

Statistics Finland has started reporting the employment rate in the 20-64 age group, in accordance with international practice.