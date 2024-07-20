Employment | The government is trying to get the elderly to work – Former labor minister Jari Lindström is the investigator

Employment|The investigation is related to the recording of the government’s program, according to which the government combats age discrimination and removes obstacles to the employment and employment of older persons.

Former Minister of Labour, Juha Sipilä During the (central) government, the basic Finns switched to the blue ones Jari Lindstöm now find out ways for the government to increase the employment rate of people over 55.

According to Lindström, the task is interesting, but not easy.

“At the moment, it seems that there are also legislative errors in the proposals, but this problem is mainly not about our laws, but about attitudes,” says Lindström, who has been investigating the matter since May.

Lindström’s investigative work is related to the recording of the government’s program, according to which the government combats age discrimination and removes obstacles to the employment and employment of older persons.

In government negotiations it was agreed that the payment class effect of the employers’ occupational pension contribution arising from persons over 55 who were genuinely hired as new employees for companies will be removed.

Lindström now has until October to prepare a proposal for the government on what other ways to improve the employment of people over 55.

After October, the focus of the report changes and Lindström has until February to prepare a report on the so-called Singapore bridge work model and its suitability for Finland.

“In practice, the model is about the fact that a person who is at the end of his working career could, if he wanted, change the job description to a lighter one, so that he could continue until the end of his working career,” says Lindström.

The current one the Minister of Labour Arto Satonen According to (kok), Lindstöm was the right person to do the investigation, because as a former labor minister, Lindstöm “already has the problem of the matter in hand”.

“He also has personal experience with both unemployment and changing industries, which is certainly useful here,” says Satonen.

After becoming a minister, Lindström has worked as a project coordinator for municipal experiments on employment and in a project aimed at reducing confrontations related to investment projects in the Kotkan-Hamina region. However, he has also been between projects of a project nature unemployed.

Also According to the 59-year-old Lindström himself, his ragged work history is an advantage in the job.

“Yes, it makes this work easier when you can also find practical examples from your own experiences of what works in the current situation and what doesn’t.”

For example, for a well-functioning issue, Lindström raises the income register, which, according to him, could be used more widely than at present. The income register is a database that contains information on salaries, pensions and other benefits paid and their amounts.

“For example, when I myself have been a client of the unemployment fund, I haven’t needed to fill out all the ticket slips in the world, when the information can be viewed directly from there. This is a good example of how digitization can be used to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy,” says Lindström.

The coalition’s Arto Satonen will serve as Labor Minister in Petteri Orpo’s (Kok) government until next summer. After that, the portfolio will be taken by the current chairman of the coalition’s parliamentary group, Matias Marttinen.

Satonen according to the report, the investigation was started especially because in Finland people over 55 are employed worse than in any other Nordic country.

“In order to reach an overall employment rate of 80 percent, better employment of people over 55 is also needed”

Another reason is that many over 50-year-olds find it difficult to find employment, especially in similar positions, if the employment relationship ends at that age.

“This applies especially to male-dominated fields, which is largely due to the fact that many female-dominated fields, such as the social and health sectors, have a dire shortage of employees.”

Satonen also agrees with Lindström’s assessment that it is largely about attitudes that should be able to be changed.

Satonen in addition, the matter is the Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (cook) on the desk.

Lindström reports the results of his investigation to the steering group, which has two officials from both the Ministry of Labor and the Economy and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The working group is chaired by the state secretary in the latter Elina Pylkkänen.

“The idea is that the results of the survey will be directly processed by the steering group, and it can then directly reflect on, for example, what kind of legislative means the necessary changes would require,” says Lindström.

Lindström and the government’s work to increase employment comes at a difficult time.

Statistics Finland according to the labor force survey The trend of the employment rate of 20-64 year olds has been slowly declining for the past year, although employment is still strong in relation to the sluggish economic growth that plagued the economy in the latter part of the year.

According to the labor force survey, the employment rate of people aged 55–64 was 72.4 percent in May. The employment rate of 15–64-year-olds was slightly higher in May, at 73.2 percent.