Friday, October 2, the unions met in front of the headquarters of the Elior group in Paris. The latter, one of the leading groups in collective catering in France, has just announced a restructuring plan. “The restaurants currently closed, it will be frank layoffs. This is our biggest worry. In view of the current situation, it will be very complicated“, explains David Deleporte, CGT Elior Arpège delegate.

In total, 1,888 out of 9,500 posts would be cut. Management invokes a decrease in activity of -45%, linked to the crisis. “Volumes have experienced significant drops for many months. The reduction in the activity of many customers, including site closures, has a direct economic impact“, explains Elior France. Since the start of the crisis, many office spaces have remained empty. Priority is given to teleworking and professional canteens are idling.

The JT

The other subjects of the news