Employment | The bright spot of the Finnish economy is fading

Employment|In April, the salary amount decreased for the first time since the corona recession.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Finland’s employment rate has been falling for the past year. Business cycle barometers predicting company recruitment are at a weak level. The wage bill of the entire economy fell in April, and employment in construction weakened in particular. The labor market situation is expected to improve next year with the recovery of the economy.

Finland the bright spot of the economy has long been fairly stable employment, but now the signs point to a weakening of employment.

According to Statistics Finland’s labor force survey, the trend of the employment rate of 20-64-year-olds has been slowly decreasing for the past year, even though employment is still strong in relation to the sluggish economic growth that plagued the economy at the end of the year.

“Employment continues to decline slightly from its peak levels, but still remains at a fairly good level. However, the direction is more downward than upward during the next six months,” says the chief economist of Suomen Yrittäjien (SY). Juhana Brotherus.

The business cycle barometers published four times a year by the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry, which predict companies’ recruitment for the next three months, were at a weak level in April.

“If we look at the business confidence barometers, everything points to the fact that the employment situation will further weaken, with the construction sector still leading the way,” says S-Bank’s economist Janne Ronkanen.

The balance figures for staff expectations in all main industries, i.e. industry, construction and services, were in the red in April, although the figure for construction seems to have already bottomed out.

The balance figure is obtained by subtracting the share of those who described a positive development in the survey minus the share of those who described a negative development.

Employment considered as a sure sign of deterioration, the wage bill of the entire economy fell in April for the first time since the corona recession. The rate of decline accelerated in May, Statistics Finland said on Friday.

The wage sum is pulled down by the weakening of employment in the private sector and especially in construction.

In May, the amount of wages decreased in almost all the main branches of the private sector and in the private sector as a whole by 2.3 percent. In the construction industry, the total increased by more than 13 percent.

However, the public sector payroll has continued to grow. In May, it rose by 4.5 percent. It suggests that no employees have been reduced from the public sector.

Employment is the trailing economic indicator. The economic downturn is reflected in the employment figures with a delay, because companies want to avoid reducing skilled personnel until the very end.

Correspondingly, during a boom in the economy, companies first make their existing personnel work overtime, and after the overtime limits hit, they start hiring new personnel. Thus, employment starts to improve only when economic growth has been going on for some time.

Finland the economy rose from recession in the first quarter, when economic growth turned to a subdued 0.2 percent growth.

The national economy was in recession last fall, and the gross national product decreased for two quarters in a row compared to the previous quarter. Economic growth has been weak until the end of 2022.

“Although there was a small quarterly growth in the first quarter, the grip of the recession has not let go yet. Since the economy has not yet started to grow properly, I don’t expect the labor market to strengthen either,” says S-Pankin’s Ronkanen.

Ronkanen expects that the labor market situation will start to improve next year as the economic recovery strengthens in the end of the year and during the next year.

“The interest rate cuts have started, and the majority of economic forecasters think that the economy will grow moderately next year. Thus, the turnaround in employment can come next year,” says SY’s Brotherus.