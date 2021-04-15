The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City stated that it participated in the vocational training program “Preparation”, which was organized by the Ministry of Education with the aim of introducing secondary education students to the different sectors, environments and requirements of work, providing them with personal and professional skills, preparing them for early entry into the labor market, and enabling them to define their future professional goals. After completing the vocational training program.

She indicated that the training included about 100 students from all the emirates of the country on early engagement in the labor market in the real estate sector, during a workshop that was organized remotely for a full working day, within the program, during which the importance of this sector and its impact on the state’s economy was highlighted, explaining It worked to familiarize students with the important specializations and laws related to the sector and real estate development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and how to raise international competitiveness by enhancing transparency, ensuring the rights of investors, and attracting investments from countries around the world to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

She stated that the workshop witnessed great enthusiasm from students and a desire to learn about real estate laws and the solidity of real estate investment, as they were introduced to real estate projects in the city of Abu Dhabi, and the important role of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality in achieving the priorities of the real estate sector, and the work that is done by providing a distinct infrastructure, Preserving the rights and money of investors in projects, and everyone’s compliance with all laws governing these operations.

She pointed out that at the end of the workshop, an evaluation test was organized for the participating students to determine the extent to which they benefited from the workshop and the topics and information that were presented and discussed during it, as the students passed it with high efficiency, expressing their happiness with the topic of the workshop and the enormous amount of information that put their hands on many important points in the sector Real estate and investment in it.





