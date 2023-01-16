Employment | TEM: Work-based immigration could only solve a small part of the nursing shortage

Currently, only three percent of nurses have a foreign background. Workers from abroad could solve only a small part of the labor shortage, the Ministry of Labor and Economy calculates.

From work immigration is hardly the answer to the acute labor shortage of nurses, according to a recent report by the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs (TEM). On the other hand, the calculations for family caregivers are more promising.

In the report, the ministry calculates what kind of ability different professions would have to utilize foreign labor. The calculations are based on how big the share of foreign workers is in occupations now and what would happen if the share of foreign workers in recruitment were doubled.

Currently, only three percent of nurses have a foreign background. According to TEM’s calculations, workers from abroad could solve only about 11 percent of the labor shortage of nurses. According to the ministry, the solution should be sought more from the domestic workforce.

“Qualifying with a foreign degree and language skills is quite a long way off. On the other hand, it can be done with significantly more caregivers,” says the specialist Liisa Larja from the ministry.

About caregivers around eight percent are currently of foreign origin. However, according to the report, labor coming from abroad could solve 46 percent, i.e. almost half, of the labor shortage for caregivers.

“Of course, a lot of nurses come to us from other countries, but they eventually end up as nurses. The skill requirement is currently such that it is difficult to get a job as a nurse or it takes a long time,” says Larja.

However, the report does not take a position on what kind of means could be used to attract huge numbers of foreigners or Finns to become caregivers. This is being investigated by a separate working group under the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

For the labor shortage in other sectors, such as the ICT sector, the report suggests increasing education and facilitating professional transitions, i.e. conversion and continuing education, for example.

Larjan in my opinion, the most interesting finding of the report is related to the misalignment problem, which, for example, construction workers, application programmers and packers have.

“Often, the problem of misplacement has been talked about in such a way that we have people in the wrong professions or in the wrong areas. But we actually also have areas where we have people in the right professions and in the right areas, but despite that there can be a lot of open jobs,” says Larja.

This is mainly the case in sectors with a lot of non-standard jobs. Unemployed job seekers are mostly looking for full-time and long-term employment.

What could be done about it? According to Larja, the automation of job placement and, for example, recruitment skills in the restaurant and construction sectors could be improved.

“In the endgame, of course, it’s up to the employers, you can’t decide it for them in a way.”

Oversupply Finland has the largest numbers of general secretaries, salespeople, house builders, restaurant workers and truck drivers. For example, there are more than 4,000 employees of both general secretaries and salespeople in the entire country.

Larja considers the report to be hopeful from this point of view.

“We have some sectors that are in short supply. But on the other hand, we also have sectors from which resources could be allocated to sectors with a shortage,” he says.

“We may have forgotten a bit that we have a supply of unemployed job seekers at the same time and we should make better use of it.”