Employment TEM: More than half of the immigrants who took part in the integration experiment were employed

Immigrants The preliminary results of the experiment aimed at rapid employment are promising, as more than half of the immigrants who participated in the experiment found employment, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy says in a press release.

The experiment was carried out in 2016–2019 in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Southwest Finland, the Tampere region, the Oulu region and Joensuu. The experiment involved 2,217 immigrants, 1,034 of whom have been employed by the end of this month. 70% of them have a permanent employment relationship. About two out of three have full-time employment relationships.

The largest number of immigrants in the experiment were employed by companies operating in the logistics, hotel and restaurant, cleaning, construction, financial management and information technology sectors, as well as in the manufacturing industry. The two largest employers were Fazer Amica and Valmet Automotive.

The aim of the experiment was to speed up the employment of immigrants by combining companies and workers and tailoring integration training to the needs of the workplace.

In the experiment utilized the Social Impact Bond model. In the model, the public sector defines the conversion goals of the experiment and pays only for their achievement. The operation of the experiment will be financed by private capital from investors, to which the state will pay a return if the performance targets are met.

The European Investment Fund has invested ten million euros in the experiment. Other investors include Sitra and SOK.

The Ministry is competing for an external evaluation of the success of the experiment. The assessment will be made in 2021–2022. It compares the tax revenues and unemployment benefits of the participants in the experiment and the comparison group. From a state perspective, the experiment is successful if participants pay more taxes and receive less unemployment benefits than the comparison group.