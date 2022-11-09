Employment | TEM: Employment will grow more slowly in the future – 74 percent will be reached in 2024

Ukrainians will become part of the workforce, but the impact is still difficult to assess.

Employment growth will continue in the next few years, but at a slower rate than has been seen recently, estimates the Ministry of Labor and the Economy (TEM) in its short-term labor market forecast. The ministry estimates that this year and next, the employment rate will settle at 73.6 percent and rise to 74 percent in 2024.

At the same time, the number of unemployed people in TE services will increase next year.

The Finnish labor market is affected by the integration of Ukrainian war refugees. They will start to be included in the official employment and unemployment rate next year, when they receive the right of residence.

People of working age there are about 30,000 Ukrainians under temporary protection in Finland. Some of them have already registered as job seekers in TE services. TEM estimates that the number increases by about a thousand every month.

“The addition to the workforce brought by Ukrainian refugees will be needed. Now our labor service and training systems will face a practical test of efficiency in delivering skilled labor to employers suffering from labor availability problems,” said the undersecretary of state Elina Pylkkänen in the bulletin.

Specialist Minna Ylikännö stated that at this stage it is still difficult to estimate how many Ukrainians will remain in Finland and become part of the workforce. The forecast is based on the fact that around 5,000 Ukrainians would enter the labor market.

“When you think about the population structure, our country could accommodate a lot more labor force and working-age people,” Ylikännö said at the press conference.

The workforce according to the forecast, the availability problems may ease slightly in the future, but they are not going away. According to Pylkkänen, the ministry’s estimate is that during the past 12 months, a total of approximately 130,000 employment relationships have not been created due to the labor shortage.

“This is all lost economic growth,” Pylkkänen said.

A small relief to the labor shortage comes from the older age groups, as more and more people aged 65–74 are working. The number is expected to continue to grow. The employment rate for the age group is already around 14 percent.