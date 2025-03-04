The Spanish labor market returns to impulse in February after incorporating 100,340 new jobs. After a January that had been the worst of the last four years, the second month of 2025 concluded with the second best data in 18 years, although very slightly below the record last year. In February, Spain registered an average of 21,196,154 Social Security affiliates, a new record at the doors of the positive part of the job creation cycle that is usually extended after the end of winter.

The 21.2 million members account for almost half a million more than those registered at this point. With regard to unemployment, the unemployment recorded in the SEPE offices falls modestly into 5,994 people to 2,593,449 registered. A new minimum from the outbreak of the great financial crisis 17 years ago. Regarding the most thriving sectors, education, hospitality and construction were the ones who threw the employment car in February, compensating the falls recorded in the agricultural sector, commerce and health.

There will be more information …