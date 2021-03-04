The Minister of Employment, Research and Universities, Miguel Motas, visited this Thursday the land that the Cartagena City Council proposed as a possible location for the industrial training center, which will be built in this town, “and which will meet the demand for professionals from companies in the region,” he said.

Specks indicated that “we are finalizing with the City Council and the Regional Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs (Fremm) the construction of this training center, which is a project led by the Ministry, which we support, and on which we have been working for several months”, according to sources from the regional government reported in a statement.

During the visit, the counselor was accompanied by the mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón; the president of the Fremm, Alfonso Hernández Zapata; the president of the Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena and Comarca (COEC), Ana Correa; and the general director of the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF), Marisa López.

The counselor recalled that «we are also in continuous contact with the COEC, the Cartagena Chamber of Commerce and relevant companies in the area such as Navantia, Repsol, Sabic, ILBOC, Sinergia Racing Group and MTorres, so that this center offer the training that companies need for their workers«.