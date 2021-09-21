Employment Statistics Finland: The number of employed persons increased in August from a year ago

The employment rate was 72.8 per cent in August.

Employment increased and unemployment decreased in August, according to Statistics Finland’s Labor Force Survey.

According to it, there were 104,000 more employed in August this year than a year ago. The number of unemployed was 33,000 lower than in August last year.

The trend figure for the employment rate was 72.8 per cent and the trend figure for the unemployment rate was 7.6 per cent. In August, there were 44,000 more employed men and 59,000 more employed women than in August last year.

Chief Economist of Danske Bank Pasi Kuoppamäki according to statistics, the economic recovery continued in August, which is also pulling the unemployed back to work.

“Companies are recruiting more labor, which is reflected in an increase in the number of job vacancies and employment rates. Some companies are already experiencing a shortage of skilled labor, which means that the labor market has recovered quite rapidly. Not all industries, such as international tourism, will return to their former status this year, ”Kuoppamäki writes in his comment.

In employment and economic development offices and at the end of August, a total of 281,000 unemployed jobseekers were registered in municipal trials. There were 49,000 fewer unemployed jobseekers than in August 2020.

In August, unemployment decreased the most in Ostrobothnia, Southern Ostrobothnia and Pirkanmaa from the corresponding period of the previous year in the areas of business, transport and environmental centers (ELY). The number of unemployed jobseekers decreased the least in Kainuu, Central Finland, Häme and Uusimaa.

At the end of August, there were 25,000 full-time layoffs, 36,000 less than a year ago.