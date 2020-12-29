Five months after its launch, the “1 young person, 1 solution” plan has remained just a slogan. In November, 34,400 additional people who had no activity registered in category A, an increase of 0.9% compared to the previous month. This increase comes after six consecutive months of decline, which was explained above all by shifts in unemployed people having resumed reduced activity (categories B and C). The fact remains that, since the end of February, the number of unemployed in category A has increased by around 10% (+ 341,800). While the rebound in unemployment concerns all age groups, it is stronger among young people (+ 2.1%, i.e. + 10,700 for those under 25) than among 25-49 year-olds (+ 0.7 %) and those aged 50 or over (+ 0.9%). So many figures which confirm a further deterioration in employment, after the implementation of the new confinement which started on October 29 and lasted until December 15. C. M.