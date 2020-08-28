Employment Reduction of military and civilian service brings another 4,700 people to work, according to a calculation commissioned by the left at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Government party Left Alliance presented on Thursday one of the employment measures is the shortening of military service and civilian service.

“As we all know, the fruits hanging low in employment pays have already been picked and the employment potential in shortening working hours should be thoroughly explored,” the chairman said. Li Andersson said at the ministerial group’s summer meeting.

According to information received by HS, the Left Alliance has already commissioned the Ministry of Finance (Ministry of Finance) to calculate the impact of shortening service hours on employment. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the proposal would increase employment by 4,700 people.

The calculation is based on a proposal by the Left Alliance in which the duration of civilian service would be halved and the military service would be changed so that half of the conscripts would perform the service in four months.

Today, civilian service lasts 347 days. Conscription, on the other hand, lasts 165, 255 or 347 days, depending on the training.

Andersson himself estimated as early as Thursday that the duration of civilian and military service could be “significantly strengthened, even by several thousand people”.

Government the budget debate is due to decide in mid-September on measures that the Ministry of Agriculture estimates will bring in a total of at least 30,000 new employees.

According to Andersson, the discussion on employment measures cannot be limited to social security blackmail, such as the removal of the unemployment pipeline. According to the government program, “the government will not exclude any means of improving employment from consideration”.

Government partner downtown defense minister Antti Kaikkonen criticized the Left Alliance proposal as early as Thursday.

“The price of the reductions in service time proposed by Li Andersson would be a big gap in Finland’s security. Conscription also has numerous benefits for the lives of young people. It is good to develop civil service and military service. However, our defense capabilities must not be compromised, ”Kaikkonen wrote on Twitter.

According to Andersson, shortening the service hours would enable the reserve skills to be updated more effectively if the number of refresher exercises were increased.