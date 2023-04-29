Saturday, April 29, 2023, 09:11



The Region will have 72,285,341 euros for the development of active employment policies, which will be launched this year. Said item was assigned yesterday at the Sectoral Conference on Employment and Labor Affairs.

The money allocated by the State represents, in the case of the Region of Murcia, an increase of 4.2 million compared to the 2022 financial year. In addition, the Community will have 7,447,849 euros, corresponding to the 2023 annuity, from European funds from the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, corresponding to ‘New public policies for a dynamic, resilient and inclusive labor market’ and the ‘National Digital Skills Plan’.

Both items will reinforce the measures developed by the regional Administration to promote the employability of groups that find it more difficult to access the labor market, such as young people, the long-term unemployed and vulnerable groups.