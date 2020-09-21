Employment Plans to remove the pension tube are of concern to older jobseekers – “At the age of six, our job applications are not even answered,” says Dr. and researcher Auli Leskinen

According to 60-year-old Auli Leskinen, getting a job becomes more difficult when you are over 50 and becomes almost impossible in your sixties. Therefore, plans to remove the retirement tube are a concern for him and older job seekers like him.

“Retirement tube symbolically reflects this contempt and annulment of older people, ”says the 60-year-old Auli Leskinen.

He is an Espoo-based doctor of philosophy, researcher, development manager and soon perhaps an unemployed jobseeker. He has been following the debate on the situation of older people in the labor market in the autumn budget negotiations. The debate over the removal of the pension tube has made him angry and very worried.

“You can make us apply for jobs, but the situation is that our applications are not even answered.”

Government In the budget negotiations, one way to improve the employment of older people has been to remove the so-called pension pipeline. There is no decision yet, as the government has so far referred the matter to the social partners. They should now agree on how to strengthen the employment of more than 10,000 people over the age of 55.

The pension tube is about the possibility for an elderly unemployed person to receive earnings-related unemployment insurance until retirement age.

Proponents of the removal of the pension tube say the pipeline option will make it easy for employers to target redundancies at older workers. In any case, those who oppose the removal of the pipe would leave the elderly unemployed, and the removal of the pipe would only weaken their livelihood.

Specialist researcher at Statistics Finland Hanna Sutela wrote on Tuesday at Statistics Finland on the blog how the workplace perceives the desire to get rid of older workers.

Auli Widow’s four-year fixed-term job as an export and marketing development manager in the Finnish business network will end at the turn of the year. For more than a year, he has been actively applying for a new job and submitting job applications for about twenty vacancies.

Widow was invited to only one job interview. The majority of applications were not even answered. According to Leskinen, there were four female doctors in the applicants, but the place was given to a male master in his forties. Last year, Leskinen made it into the top two of more than 60 applicants, but the place was given to a master under the age of 40.

Job search is not new to Widow. For almost 40 years, he has worked as a journalist, author and researcher both in Finland and abroad. He has worked, among other things, as the director of the Madrid Institute of Science and Culture in Finland, in Yle as a news journalist and as a doctoral researcher at the University of Texas in the United States.

He has written job applications constantly, as the jobs have been fixed-term. Widow has got jobs – but as a result of hard work.

“The situation is that when a person is over 50, it becomes difficult to get a job. And at this age, in his sixties, job applications are no longer even answered. Getting a job is pretty impossible, ”he says.

“I have nothing against those who have been elected to positions for which I have not been elected. They have just applied for a job. The problem is structural, which means it is much more serious. ”

Widowed knows numerous academically trained people – doctors, lecturers and managers – who have experience of age discrimination in the labor market. There are those who have lost their jobs in their sixties and peers who have made job applications without results.

Leskinen talks about an acquaintance who worked in culture, who returned to Finland from a fixed-term management position at the age of 56 and started looking for jobs. He sent out hundreds of job applications over the next few years, most of which he received no response to. As a library intern, the woman ended up arranging books so as not to lose her earnings-related unemployment allowance. He eventually ended up with a basic daily allowance and is now 62 years old applying for retirement.

“He is a basic health, athletic and well-liked person. And would love to work terribly. As he talks about this, his eyes still fill with tears. It is really sad that many people’s wonderful careers end in public humiliation, ”says Auli Leskinen.

The widow feels that her own qualifications have also often been ignored. He has also received a wide range of comments discussing the job searches he perceives as discriminatory. One person who worked in a high position in the state administration commented on the matter, for example: “We wanted a younger one. It is age racism, but what can it do? ”

Auli Leskinen feels that professionals in office are valued despite their advanced age, but as an job seeker, the elderly person is weak. According to him, in Finland, efficiency is combined with youth, which is glorified.

“It is not understood that with Finnish education and health care, the physical and mental performance of Finnish people is hard. We are able to work until retirement age. There may be some cramps, but even younger ones have them, ”he says.

“Older people have a long career, a lot of skills, working life skills and the vision brought by life experience. I don’t understand what’s scary about hiring a healthy, older person. ”

Business the director of the Confederation EK Ilkka Oksalan according to some situations, the employer may consider what age the employee should be trained for the job. If the orientation and in-depth study takes a long time, the employer may consider whether it is worth hiring an employee who retires in a few years.

“But I would say this has diminished.”

According to Oksala, Finnish workplaces cannot afford to despise even older jobseekers. According to him, experience is valued.

“But it’s clear that it’s also not the case that in some workplaces and in some situations, they are discriminated against because of age. However, I would argue that it has decreased. And I’m talking now about the time before the corona crisis. Just before the corona epidemic, we had severe labor shortages in many sectors. ”

His work it is more difficult for those who have lost their jobs to find a new job, the older the jobseeker. Specialist researcher at the National Institute of Occupational Health Mervi Ruokolainen according to this will be revealed in studies.

According to surveys on working conditions, about one in ten wage earners has discriminated against older people in the workplace. My own experiences of age discrimination have diminished over the last 20 years, but discrimination still exists.

It is most experienced by women aged 55-64: about 5% of them say they have experienced age discrimination in the workplace. Even education does not protect women from discrimination as well as men. Age discrimination is most experienced by older women in senior employment or in public administration.

“Although there is not much age discrimination on average, based on these figures, it is still quite high. Finland’s working population is aging, so there is even a danger that the share will increase. Yes, I consider this to be a topical issue that is good to address and good to discuss, ”says Ruokolainen.

Auli Leskinen feels that the situation of older people in the labor market is only talked about in economic and statistical terms. The retirement tube debate makes him angry and worried. According to Leskinen, removing the pipe will not help older jobseekers get a new job, but will only significantly reduce their livelihoods.

“It would be a punishment for those who have a long career.”

According to Leskinen, the experiences and feelings of the elderly are now hidden. Allegations of discrimination are rarely brought to justice because legal proceedings are costly and cumbersome.

“Shame and humiliation still come on. People can’t and don’t dare to leave for it. For me, too, this interview requires courage. That feeling of shame is scary and the fact that it is branded as a quarreling aka. ”

One in Leskinen’s opinion, the reason for the silence is the shame that older people experience in a society that glorifies youth.

“It’s a huge shame to get old. And it’s a shame when you’re not even invited to a job interview, and when you’re in your thirties passing expert positions. ”

Widow feels that young and middle-aged decision-makers who do not yet have life experience of aging in the labor market are unable to understand what job search means for those in their sixties.

“Their time window to life is different. I didn’t know this either in my thirties or forties. Now my own experience is that people in their sixties are not even answered, ”says Leskinen.

“Older job seekers are repeatedly disappearing.”