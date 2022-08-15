Employment | Pension company Elo begins change negotiations – up to 50 jobs at risk

Employment pension company Elo starts change negotiations. A maximum of 50 jobs are at risk. According to Elo, the goal of change negotiations is to respond to changes in the operating environment and customer behavior.

Elo has been in the public eye in recent years, among other things, due to problems related to the company’s management.

In March 2021, CEO of Elo Fairy tale Huber resigned from his position. Huber led Elo from June 2015.

At the time, Huber told HS that his personal decision had matured after a difficult year.

“The decision was difficult, but sometimes it’s the right time to turn the page from your own point of view. This felt like the right moment for both Elo and myself. It’s been a tough year. I have two board positions and now I get time for them,” said Huber.

At the company During Huber’s time as CEO, there were problems with the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (Fiva), which supervises pension companies.

In December 2020, Fiva very exceptionally ordered an external agent to supervise Elo’s executive management and board. It is known to be the first time that an occupational pension company has been subjected to such a heavy monitoring measure.

According to Fiva, the company’s management acted imprudently in the spring of 2020, when the value of the company’s investment assets temporarily weakened so that the company’s solvency position briefly fell below the solvency limit.

