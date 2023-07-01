Job seekers reported an increase in the number of fake people and companies from outside the country that use many methods to formalize their illegal activity, aiming to seize other people’s money by exploiting the person’s bank information that is sent to them, noting that a number of them fell victim to people who offered jobs. A vacancy for “online” sales representatives on international shopping sites on a daily work basis, through different wage packages ranging from 50 to 500 dollars per day.

On the other hand, two specialists emphasized that many people or gangs exploit the ambition of young people and their urgent need for work, explaining that it is necessary to ensure the validity of the job offer, so that it is issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and that it is signed by the authorized signatory for the company, stressing that the Emirates enacted Laws are necessary to protect against the dangers of cybercrime, and many penalties have been put in place to confront such crimes.

In detail, job seekers Ali Muhammad, Saeed Mahmoud, Khaled Salem and Omar Youssef stated that they had recently received many messages from people and accounts on social media offering them jobs in famous companies for “e-commerce” to work remotely with salaries ranging between 50 to 500 dollars a day. And they added to «Emirates Today» that the new fraud methods make them unaware whether the entity is operating legally or not, given the method of offering the job by experienced and professional people in deluding job seekers that they are from an official entity and obtained their numbers through sound methods.

They pointed out that what convinced them to go through the employment procedures represented in world-famous sites is the flexibility of working hours and the ease of the required tasks that are compatible with their abilities, in addition to working from home without the need to go to workplaces daily.

They mentioned that some graduates are being led by fictitious recruitment companies, whose numbers have recently increased, as they use several methods to formalize their illegal activity, to seize other people’s money by persuading them to obtain job opportunities, in exchange for paying sums of money under the pretext of completing the procedures for employment transactions, as they ask Their victims used their personal and bank data and official documents to use them for other things. And «Emirates Today» contacted one of the accounts that offer these jobs, and who offered to work for a salary ranging between 50 to 500 dollars per day, as he sent the number of the human resources manager to communicate with him in case of interest, and when contacting, he requested all personal and bank data to facilitate the transfer of funds, with Note that the numbers that are contacted have keys to African countries.

For his part, cybersecurity expert Abdelnour Sami said that many fraudulent gangs exploit the ambition of young people on the one hand, and their urgent need on the other, and sometimes the greedy and lazy people who seek quick profit fall victim to these gangs.

He added to Emirates Today that these gangs target people in two different ways. The first is by communicating on “WhatsApp” randomly on various numbers using communication software, and they allocate an integrated team and divide the work among the members of this gang, and this method is somewhat traditional, and many of the members of these gangs are active these days in groups.

WhatsApp and Telegram, and they do fraud at times, hacking and extortion at other times. He continued: «As for the second method, it is by hunting, where they prepare an integrated website or paid advertisements through (Facebook), (Instagram), (Snapchat), and other communication applications; One form is presented, and the person fills out the form by entering his data, thinking that this site is real, but he does not know that once he enters his data, he will be in the eyes of this gang, as it has proven that it is easy to target once he enters this data.

He mentioned that some of these gangs set up a website in a very advanced manner, adding professional photos, an official e-mail, a virtual address, and sometimes a phone number, but the number may be fake, so I always recommend trying to call the number.

Abdel Nour said: «I noticed that the targeting is from different countries, for example, you will not find fraud in the Emirates on residents of the Emirates, as safety in the Emirates is among the highest in the world and fraudsters will be arrested directly, but people defraud residents of the Emirates from outside the Emirates Some fraudsters defraud people in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in the name of the Emirates, claiming that they are Emirati companies.

He pointed out that some fraudsters depend on entering the bank card to pay the work application fees, but as soon as the OTP code is entered, the account is stolen in amounts larger than that, and in this case the relevant authorities must immediately be contacted to arrest the amount and protect the account. Some parties also claim that they are intermediaries and request fees for opening a file, explaining that “intermediary companies do not take money from job seekers at all, but rather ask money from the company that is hiring.”

He continued, “There is no real company asking for money. These parties must be reported immediately. This is exploitation or abuse of the position, or it is pure fraud. Many drift behind advertisements from job advertising sites, but the presence of an advertisement on these sites does not mean that the entity is real and official, as anyone can open a company account and publish employment advertisements, so it is not correct to rely on these sites 100%.

He pointed out that in order to avoid fraud and fraud through employment agencies, no mediation amounts should be paid, especially by using a bank card, or data provided before checking the validity of the entity, and whether or not it is actually an approved entity or a real company and whether it has a headquarters, an official fixed number, or a telephone. Mobile.

In turn, the legal advisor, Nidaa Al-Masry, confirmed that the crime develops and changes according to the data surrounding it, including but not limited to facilitating financial and banking transactions to suit the needs of the market and the electronic world that sweeps all the details of our lives, as well as promoting some businesses and jobs across continents, and so as it was The individual is keen on his possessions, money, and private life from theft and fraud in various ways, and keeps safes in his home and office, and deals with care with the far and near, so he must be more careful now within this technology that has entered every detail of our lives, which allowed even those we do not know and those who are not in the vicinity of the city Or the country or even the continent to have the ability to steal in a jiffy.

She explained that the UAE used the latest technologies to detect these crimes and equipped community members to deal with digital transactions. It sought to eradicate information illiteracy to combat cybercrime and train specialized competencies to confront this type of crime. Then it initiated the enactment of very severe laws commensurate with the importance and danger of this urban plan.

And she indicated that due to the importance and seriousness of these crimes, their punishment was not less than one year imprisonment and a fine of not less than 250 thousand dirhams and not exceeding one million dirhams for anyone who used any fraudulent method or took a false name or assumed an incorrect capacity through the Internet or any other means. information technology. As for whoever uses a company’s email with a slight change in it to make it appear to those who receive the email that it is issued by that company to facilitate the entrapment of the victim, the penalty shall be temporary imprisonment and a fine of not less than 500 thousand dirhams and not exceeding one million dirhams.

She pointed out that the UAE government took the initiative to confirm that, according to the law, the worker is not obligated to pay any sums of money related to his work contract or residency, and it also facilitated knowledge of the details of the contracts through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation or through the UAE embassy in the country in which the victim worker resides. Before the worker was recruited, the Ministry required that he sign the job offer, which the law considers part of the official work contract. The Ministry provided them with a set of instructions, including but not limited to: A job offer must be submitted issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the job offer must be signed by the authorized signatory for the company, and the job offer must contain all the details agreed upon between the two parties, such as the salary and its details. The overtime work, the position that the worker will occupy, any allowances or rewards, and other things that may become a matter of dispute later. In addition to entering the country directly with a work visa and not any other visa, and verifying the validity of the job offer through the Ministry’s website or the country’s embassy, ​​and verifying the fact that the company actually exists on the National Economic Register website, in which any inquirer can obtain general data about any company and verify its existence. Actual and legal, in addition to verifying the validity of the entry visa through the General Administration of Foreigners Affairs, the Nationality and Residence Authority, or the Ministry of Human Resources, or direct communication via phones announced by the UAE government on its websites for the above-mentioned inquiries.

Signs of fraud

Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority recently warned of financial fraud on individuals’ banking data through fake messages over the phone and the Internet, and identified signs of fraud, including the fraudster claiming to be a friend, requesting a money transfer to help him solve a problem, or impersonating the fraudster. A bank employee or others, requesting personal and financial data, claiming to win a fake prize, requesting to send a sum of money to transfer it, as well as attempts to persuade victims to donate for humanitarian cases, or the existence of a mail shipment that requires payment of a sum of money to deliver it, or freezing the account and bank card, due to non-compliance. Updating data, or through offers on goods and services at low prices, or requesting a money transfer to obtain a work contract, and others.