Employment search can become a huge challenge, especially when unemployed or seeks to turn professional life or find better conditions. However, every day there are new job offers that are worth considering, and among them are Several vacancies in Alicante that offer stable work and immediate incorporation.

Through the different employment platforms we can find interesting proposals such as Financial Advisor which is available on the Adecco portal, an offer in which those who are willing to be part of a reference company in the financial sector are sought, with more than 150 years of experience.

In this case, they are in the Search for advisors who want to grow at a professional level and build An own client portfolio, providing savings, investment and financial planning solutions.

To access this job offer, it is required to have a university degree in economics, law, or similar, in addition to being valued in sales or advice. It is a position in which you have to show customer capture skills. An indefinite full -time contract with a salary of between 25,000 and 32,000 euros a year.





Another option available in Adecco, in this case in the logistics sector, is to access one of the 10 vacancies to work as a dealerfor which a day of 25 to 33 hours per week is offered, with immediate incorporation and availability from Monday to Sunday, with a salary of 9.28 euros gross per hour. It is required to have a driving license with a minimum of two years old.

On the same employment platform they are looking for bridge, to work in IBI, an option for those looking job stability in the metal sector. With 17 vacancies available, a full day from Monday to Friday is offered in a leading company in the sector.





They demand having a crane bridge and previous experience in handling, as well as being a worker with responsibility, commitment and ability to work as a team.

Other job offers in Alicante

In Salinas they are looking for people interested in enjoying A stable work in the metallurgical sector or glass-PVCideal for those who are active and eager to grow. They look for ten people to become part of their workforce, offering immediate incorporation, job stability and a competitive salary.

The shifts are rotating, tomorrow (7 to 15 hours), afternoon (15 to 23 hours) or night (22 to 6 hours), without having minimal studies, but valuing experience or training in the metallurgical industry and/or PVC glass. It is required to have your own car.





Another interesting job offer is to PACKAGER IN THE HORTOFRUTICAL SECTOR IN SAN ISIDROfor which three vacancies are available, who are offered a temporary contract according to production with hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, taking care of the packaging and preparation of the product. Previous experience in packaging and food manipulative card is required. It is an offer announced in Manpower.

Finally, we highlight the offer of Customer Service Experts To offer a perfect experience to passengers, an offer of Gevekom Customer Services Spain in which remote, hybrid or face -to -face work is offered with flexible schedules, with a competitive salary and a welcome bonus. Complete training and exclusive benefits are also included.





The functions are that of Advise and serve customers, manage reservations, changes and refunds and resolve incidentsbeing required to have previous experience in customer service (preferable in Call Center or travel sector), as well as English, Spanish and German domain and have excellent communicative skills.