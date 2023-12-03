Survey considers numbers from 2019 to 2022; advancement was in sectors that do not require this level of education

The number of employed people with completed higher education grew by 15% from 2019 to 2022. This is what an analysis carried out by the Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) based on data from Continuous Pnadof IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

However, according to the institution, growth was greater in occupations that do not require this level of education. Here’s the complete of the analysis (PDF – 334 kB).



The percentage of people with higher education working as clerks or store salespeople increased by 22%. The proportion of people with a higher education degree working as mid-level nursing professionals also grew by 45%.

According to Dieese, occupations called “typical” for higher education are mainly those of direction/management and science professionals and intellectuals. Already in office “not typical” are those at mid-level, administrative and which include workers in commerce, services and elementary occupations.

“Therefore, it is possible to state that practically half of the growth in employment for people with completed higher education occurred in activities not typical for this training”the department stated.

Among low-income people with higher education, 61% were in occupations not compatible with this level of education, while among the richest, 71% were in positions compatible with this level of education.

“The low capacity of the Brazilian economy to densify production systems and chains severely limits the opening of complex jobs, which require higher levels of knowledge and training”says the Dieese report.