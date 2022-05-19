The Fatima College of Health Sciences affiliated to the Institute of Applied Technology at the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training has concluded; A cooperation agreement with Reem Hospital Abu Dhabi, according to which graduates of the college will be employed in their various medical and health specialties; In accordance with the conditions and requirements applicable in the hospital, in addition to providing specialized training programs for college students in the hospital.

The Director-General of the Institute of Applied Technology, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awar, explained that the agreement comes within the strategy of “Abu Dhabi Technologies” to manufacture skilled national competencies in all health and medical disciplines, which contributes to the localization of the health sector in the country, pointing out that the agreement provides more opportunities for scientific and practical care for college students. Reem Hospital Abu Dhabi awards; Diverse opportunities to sponsor scientific projects for students of the College of Fatima, research, programs and activities that advance the capabilities of students according to the highest international standards.

While the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Reem Hospital Abu Dhabi, Eng. Zaid Al Siksik, stressed that this agreement enhances cooperation, partnership and exchange of experiences in the academic, training and research fields, and emphasizes permanent cooperation in everything that achieves the higher interest of the country and the citizen, praising the distinguished roles provided by Fatima College of Health Sciences. To create national cadres capable of meeting the functional and specialized requirements in the country’s health institutions.

Fatima College of Health Sciences provides educational programs in pharmacy, nursing, physical therapy, radiography and medical imaging, and health emergencies “paramedics”, in addition to psychology.



