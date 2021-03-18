One of the major banks in the country announced the provision of 40 vacancies for new graduates, with its branches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, stressing that job opportunities are available for young Emiratis only (a summary of registration is required).

The bank explained that the available jobs come within the “ambition” program to train future managers, which is a training program through which a number of national graduates are employed. It also allows employees to move between more than one department, and after a year of training they are promoted to higher ranks and receive salary increases. Noting that the salaries specified for available vacancies amount to 21 thousand and 500 dirhams, and it is expected to increase them one year after the end of the training program.

The bank has defined five conditions that must be met by job applicants, which are “that the applicant be a recent graduate, have a university degree (in all fields), submit an enrollment summary, have obtained a GPA of no less than three, and be fluent in speaking the language. Fluent English ».

The bank called on those wishing to apply for jobs to send their CVs by e-mail to [email protected], no later than May 30th, while the conditions did not include the availability of experience with the job applicants, indicating that the working hours will be eight hours a day.





