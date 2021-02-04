The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation obligated the private sector employers, which are registered with it, to report the injuries that cause the worker to stop working for three days or more, within a period not exceeding 24 hours, provided that the injury was caused by one of four cases, the first being that It occurred during or because of work, and the second occurred during the worker’s going from his home to his place of work, and vice versa, and the third occurred during the worker’s travels with the intention of performing a task assigned to him by the employer, and finally when the worker was injured by one of the occupational diseases stipulated in the law regulating labor relations.

The Ministry called on employers to report cases of death, injuries and occupational diseases that occur during or because of work, based on the federal law regarding the regulation of labor relations and ministerial decisions, warning that violating establishments are subjected to penalties ranging from a fine of 10 thousand dirhams for Every case, up to a halting facility.

The Ministry indicated, in an informative campaign that it recently launched on its pages on social media platforms, that there are several types of work accidents that require the Ministry to be informed about them immediately through direct communication, or through the “Salama” application, and to be briefed about the accident details, by the facility officials. The most important of which is the death of a worker as a result of a work-related accident, the outbreak of fires at work sites, and the last of them an explosion in the facility.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

