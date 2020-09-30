In nursing homes, the staff have not recovered from the previous months. “Tired, exhausted. We are afraid of the second wave. So far it’s okay, but until when?, worry Patricia Le Prevost and Sonia Lecoq, care assistants interviewed by France 3. The sick leaves are increasing. Nursing assistants no longer count their hours. They are often forced to replace those who are absent. “To be of service I will do it, it is true that it is tiring when we have done our week, to come back for an extra day“, explains Jennifer Marruite, nursing assistant.

The situation is increasingly tense. Nurses are also lacking. The residents themselves see the shortage of staff. “Especially on weekends, there is only one for the day. The poor thing, she has two floors“, testifies Jacques Billaux, resident of the nursing home” The village of Aubepins Maromme “(Seine-Maritime). To hold, the director must recruit five nursing assistants and three nurses. But the announcements remain unanswered.”When you look at caregivers who are interested in the job, they really want to do this job. But we lose them too quickly, because of the deteriorating working conditions“, she confides. With the pandemic, the work has increased for caregivers. The tasks are more numerous and the stress greater.

