Illegal occupation, INPS asks Sinistra Italiana for over 70 thousand euros

The 2023 budget of Italian Leftrecently published on the party’s official website, reveals that the liabilities include a sum of 73.187 euros. This amount is related to a lawsuit initiated from INPSwhich concerns the alleged illegal occupation of a property of the institution by a territorial circle of the party.

How he writes Openthe illegal occupation dates back to 2016, when the party was known as Sel and had as its national coordinator Nicola Fratoianni.

In 2018, Salt it was dissolved and merged into Italian Left, also bringing with it these legal and financial issues. In addition to this, the party also faces a fine of 26,864 euros for the unauthorized posting of political posters.