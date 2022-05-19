The Federal National Council requested the government to prepare plans and work programs to ensure the development and qualification of national human cadres to work in the tourism field, “according to a specific time frame” to raise Emiratisation rates in the tourism sector. Tourism.” Finally, he handed it over to the Council of Ministers to work on exploiting the international exhibitions held in the country and adopting its successful experiences in developing small and medium projects for citizens working in this sector.

The recommendations approved and adopted by the Council during its discussion of the issue of “the policy of the Ministry of Economy in the matter of supporting the tourism sector”, and according to a letter obtained by “Emirates Today” a copy of it, included parliamentary recommendations in five sectors or different areas: the first of which is “the field of legislation”, where the Council recommended the creation of Draft laws regulating the tourism sector, provided that these projects include the rules and standards governing support for the tourism sector in the country, while the Council recommended in the “field of policies and programs”, the establishment of a federal authority concerned with tourism and sustainable tourism to be responsible for preparing policies, programs, standards and plans concerned with the development and development of the tourism sector in The state in cooperation and coordination with the federal and local authorities concerned with the tourism sector, as well as preparing a media strategy for tourism in cooperation with various media institutions in the state to include media and promotion of the tourism sector abroad and at home and contribute to consolidating the state’s image as a tourist attraction center, in addition to supporting societal groups of citizens to encourage them to tourism The Ministry of Interior, such as students, people of determination, and senior citizens, by offering them discounts and promotional offers.

In the field of Emiratisation, the Council recommended the preparation of plans and work programs to ensure the development and qualification of national human cadres to work in the tourism field, according to a specific time frame to raise the Emiratisation rates in the tourism sector. It also supports the owners of small and medium enterprises through the preparation of training programs and workshops.

The recommendations in the “field of a unified database for the tourism sector” included the development of a unified digital platform that links all tourism stakeholders in the country.

A parliamentary report, approved by the Federal National Council, on the same issue, monitored a decrease in the Emiratisation rates in the private tourism sector, which amounted to (0.07%) in 2020, considering this percentage “low compared to other sectors, and it does not meet the requirements of development projects and foreign investments in the country.”

The report attributed some of the reasons for the low rates of Emiratisation in the tourism sector to the “weakness of initiatives and projects that support sustainable tourism in the social, cultural and environmental fields.”

Emiratisation Challenges

Officials in the tourism sector at the Ministry of Economy stated that in terms of developing and qualifying national human competencies to work in the tourism sector, a program has been allocated in the Higher Colleges of Technology, granting a bachelor’s degree in tourism management, and there are also conditions for higher education to provide programs related to tourism, stressing that there are A challenge facing the Emiratisation file in this sector.

And they reported, in a parliamentary report, prepared by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, that this challenge is divided into two parts: the first is tourism income and salaries in the tourism sector, in light of the high competitiveness and attracting talent with low salaries, and here comes the role of support programs provided by “Nafis.” ».

They pointed out that the second challenge is concerned with developing competencies and explaining the existing opportunities, as well as overcoming the barrier of some families not preferring that their children work in this sector.

employment

“Access to a lifetime’s job is not easy… and maintaining it is more difficult” is a practical equation that requires hard effort to pass. It begins with academic diligence, followed by self-professional development, then search, rejection and acceptance, until achieving the desired career dream.

In terms of its societal role, “Emirates Today” seeks, through this weekly page, to share with young people the goal of searching for work, the dreams of a lifetime job, and the reality of the state’s plan to localize its young cadres in the public and private sectors.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

