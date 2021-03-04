The Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences announced the opening of employment for the university’s faculty for the year 2021-2022, as the university will contract with associate professors or holders of professorships in the Arabic language, in the disciplines of grammar, rhetoric, criticism, literature and linguistics in its computer branches, as well as in the disciplines of philosophy and sociology. Psychology, history and archeology, manuscripts and Arabic calligraphy investigation

It will also contract with professors in Islamic studies, specializations of the Noble Qur’an and its sciences, hadith, Sunnah, and Islamic jurisprudence and its origins. The university has also opened the door for faculty nominations in the Hebrew, Russian and Persian languages.

The university has set conditions for candidacy to obtain the required academic qualification and experience in teaching and scientific research, in addition to familiarity with modern educational methods and technologies. Candidacy applications, along with a copy of the academic qualification and the curriculum vitae, are received via e-mail to [email protected]





