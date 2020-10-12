Employment Men arriving through family reunification find employment faster than other refugees – “The results raise the question of whether integration measures could be targeted at mothers”

In women, the development is the opposite. Those who came through family reunification found employment more slowly than others.

To Finland of the arriving refugees, the fastest to be employed are men who enter the country through family reunification. Instead, women arriving through the same period are employed more slowly than others. The matter is clear from a study by Kela and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The study monitored the earnings, unemployment and prevalence of family leave for all refugees who moved to Finland in 2001–2014. The majority of people come from Iraq, Somalia, Afghanistan and Iran.

About the study it became clear that there are differences in the employment of refugees depending on whether they arrive as asylum seekers, quota refugees or through family reunification.

“The employment of men who have arrived through family reunification can be facilitated by the fact that family members who have arrived in the past may have already acquired knowledge relevant to employment and established social networks,” says THL’s research manager. Jussi Tervola in the bulletin.

At the same time, the slow pace of employment of women who arrived is partly explained by familyization. They are more generally on family leave from other groups right from the start of their stay in the country.

Effects women’s employment can be long-term.

“The results raise the question of whether integration measures could be targeted more at mothers caring for children at home,” says Tervola.

For example, some municipalities provide language training for home care recipients and provide childcare for the duration of the course. Another possible measure, according to Tervola, would be to shorten the maximum duration of home care support.

Migration route affects men and women the opposite. For men, the differences in employment narrow the longer they stay in the country. In women, the differences are growing.

According to THL, the differences in employment are explained by the fact that those arriving through different periods are in different life situations. Those who come through family reunification have family ties in Finland.

A large proportion of asylum seekers are young men, as there may be high risks involved in applying for asylum and the journey before it. In quota refugees, Finland gives priority to families with children and women in difficulty.