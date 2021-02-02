Employment measures SY’s Gallup: The Board’s decision to remove the pension tube is very unpopular

The idea of ​​staggering unemployment security enjoys greater support among those in employment than the removal of the pension tube, according to a survey commissioned by Finnish Entrepreneurs.

Only 19 per cent of those in employment consider the government’s decision to remove the pension tube to be good, according to a survey commissioned by the Finnish Association of Entrepreneurs (SY). The decision was considered bad by 44 per cent and 38 per cent could not state their position.

For those in employment, SY refers to the employed, entrepreneurs and the unemployed. Seniors and students were excluded from the survey.

Kantar TNS responded to a survey of 1,061 people at the beginning of the year. The margin of error for the survey is 3.1 percentage points in its direction.

The government decided phasing out the pension tube in December. Those born in 1965 are the first age group who cannot enter the retirement tube at all.

Retirement tube that is, additional days of earnings-related unemployment insurance have, in practice, served as a conduit for early retirement.

Removing the pipeline is one of the government’s key ways to improve employment. Studies have shown that employers place emphasis on employees who have reached the age of plumbing in redundancy situations. In addition, the removal of the pipeline is seen as improving the incentives for workers approaching retirement age to strive to stay in work.

The Treasury estimates the decision to remove the pipeline will bring about 9,000 additional workers by the end of the decade.

The wage-earners side opposed the removal of the pension tube for a long time because the early retirement route has been important to its membership. Also, the removal of the pipe did not enjoy much popularity among entrepreneurs, as the pipe has been one of the “tools” in redundancy situations.

“There has been widespread support for the pension tube. I understand that from the perspective of the individual – including the entrepreneur – it has been important, ”CEO of Suomen Yrittäjit Mikael Pentikäinen says.

Larger According to the SY survey, the idea of ​​staggering earnings-related unemployment insurance enjoys support among those in employment. It was considered good by 44 per cent of respondents and opposed by 33 per cent of respondents.

The staggering of unemployment security means that the level of earnings-related income would decline as unemployment continues.

The survey did not specify whether the level of earnings-related would initially increase from the current level and then decrease, or whether the staggering would be implemented only by cutting support. It plays a key role in the employment impact of staggering.