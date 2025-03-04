The labor market has managed to put aside, for now, the ghost of the deceleration after a month of February in which they have been created 100,340 jobs to place the total number of affiliates touching the 21.2 … millions, according to data from the Ministry of Social Security. In this way, the Ghost of the deceleration After a hesitant year that had left the worst January in many years in terms of affiliation.

February employee data represents the second largest increase for this month since 2007, In full economic bubble. And accumulates 487,773 affiliates more than a year ago. For now, the International uncertainty generated around the measures applied by Donald Trump on trade, the impact on inflation or the future of the Ukraine War have not hurt the Spanish labor market.

This increase in employment is mainly explained by the behavior of three sectors, which are the ones that usually pull the economy at this time, waiting for it to begin The tourist season, Something more delayed this year for the Holy Week of April. It’s about educationwhere the number of affiliates has increased by more than 31,000 people; Hospitalitywith 27.00 more; and constructionwhich adds another 20,000 workers in the last month.

In year -on comparison, most of the sectors of the general regime wins affiliates, with special intensity in: transport and storage (+7.14%), agriculture, livestock, hunting, silviculture and fishing (+5.45%), artistic, recreational and entertainment activities (+4.65%) and real estate activities (+3.9%).

The number of self -employed workers, On the other hand, it approaches 3.4 million, with 3,377,146 self -employed workers, after adding 39,630 workers in the last year (+1.19%).

Although you have to pay special attention to two activities that still have no head and even continue losing bellows as the months go by. This is the regime of agricultural workers, which has left 10,000 jobs in February, and more than 4,000 in the last year; and home, With a loss of more than 22,000 affiliates in the last 12 months, After wearing another 500 in February.

That of the field and the Home tasks They are two of the activities on which entrepreneurs had been warning of the consequences of raising the minimum wage, and that could cause greater employment destruction, as is being demonstrated in the data published on Tuesday.

2.5 million unemployed

For its part, the number of unemployed persons registered in the offices of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) at the end of the month of February It has been reduced by 5,994 people In relation to the month of January, according to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy. This data contrasts with the usual trend for this month, in which the number of registered unemployed, especially waiting for the start of the high tourist season.

He Total unemployment is 2,593,449 peoplethe lowest figure in a month of February since 2008. and with respect to February 2024, unemployment has dropped into 166,959 people.

In relation to the month of January, the registered strike has fallen in the service sectors in 5,764 people (-0.31%), under construction in 3,409 people (-1.76%) and in industry in 2,214 people (-1.10%). Unemployment has increased in agriculture in 210 people (0.25%) and between the previous employment collective in 5,183 people (2.22%).