The General Authority for Civil Aviation announced the opening of registration for the country’s citizens, with the training program for the position of an engineer in the specializations of “Communications, Navigation and Reconnaissance Systems”, in preparation for work for the Air Navigation Services Sector, inviting those wishing to apply for the program eligible for work to visit the website of the Authority www.gcaa.gov .ae

The authority indicated that the most prominent conditions for selection and appointment in the training program for the position include obtaining a university degree in any of the fields of «aviation engineering, electronics, aviation, communications engineering, networks or cybersecurity», pointing out that among the conditions as well, the necessity to attach a certificate Passing the national service for the male category, explaining that in the event that applicants successfully pass the training program, the working hours in the job will be on a shift system.





