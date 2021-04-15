A center for the completion of government services in Dubai has offered a large number of vacancies for citizens, under the name of “Customer Happiness Consultant” and “Data Entry”, pointing out that the salary starts from 6000 dirhams, with advantages represented in the incentives and a bonus of 45 dirhams for each transaction. Accomplished.

The center stipulated that applicants to fill vacant positions be only male citizens of the country (passport with nationality), and that they hold one of the secondary or university degrees, without requiring experience, provided that work in the Emirate of Dubai, according to the shift system, is daily for eight hours, with Rest hour.

The Center called on citizens who meet the conditions to send a copy of their recent CV to [email protected], with the job title mentioned in the e-mail address.





