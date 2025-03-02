It is sport a business that moves billions of euros around the world, also mobilizes emotions, feelings, personal and collective relationships. An industry that represents 3.3 % of Spanish GDP. Sports clubs stand out in this cake, with a business volume of more than 6,250 million euros. But the sport is integrated throughout the society, in different variables such as the neighborhood sports center, the Benjamines de Tennis team of the school or the corner gym. A galaxy that generates more than 255,000 jobs, a growth of 3.4 % compared to the previous year, according to the latest figures of the Ministry of Education, Professional Training and Sports. But in which the consolidation of a training system that covers all areas is missing.

For a long time, the training was not specific, but rather something general of companies that was later defined once it was entered into office. In recent years, this trend has changed and more and more business schools and even universities have added specific courses and specialized masters in sport to their study plans. There it is Unisport25 years forming professionals from an increasingly changing sector, for example. However, a Jorge Collfounder and CEO of Esbs (European Sport Business School) The formative offer was still insufficient. «How it could be that an industry that moves so many emotions and there are so many people talking every day, do not have a reference site that forms people. There is a lack of exploitation, a formation structure that encompasses all areas. There was a great need for professionals and training of these professionals ». Hence he insisted on creating a work base that encompasses everything. He launched a first master in Valencia in collaboration with the Valencia Soccer Club, which was discussed of management, marketing, and finance management. And from there, everything. «In 2021 we form the International Educational Group Ace Education. And allowed us to have that global vision and the ambition of referents in the world of sport. The Esbs brand in Spain has 42 campus in three countries, and we have managed to be leaders in sports management.

«Our students can work anywhere in the sports industry, which is not playing sports. But everything is here: sports organization, events, direction of a sports installation, marketing, sales, finance … in all strata: from school to the elite, in public and private facilities, and also internationally. And with special support for entrepreneurship, ”continues Coll. «Knowledge has to go with leadership skills, teamwork, which break and innove, but with values. Because we also face that cross that this sector has that smoke that it is any misunderstood business. Some parents come to tell you that they do not like this world, ”completes Ana Acosta, head of marketing and corporate social responsibility for Esbs, Ace Education.

And they are updated as the sport is done, with specific areas of women and sport, artificial intelligence, sustainability, social issues, event organization, eSports … «As an educational center we have to be attentive to where the industry evolves, and above all to form them in skills. Knowledge is more accessible and changing, but we have to educate in the skills to play those positions. Because sport will generate different positions. But the skills will be the same and specific, something that cannot fulfill artificial intelligence ».









«When we started we find a great need for people who knew. Many were former sportsmen, but with many shortcomings in finance, communication. The industry did not have the professionalization it required. And it was not just reaching the First Division football clubs, it was that they wanted to set up their own company, or an academy … and here it is formed with a 360 vision, from the small neighborhood club to alumni who are working in the International Federation of Automobilism or undertaking in local clubs in Colombia, ”adds Acosta.

They say that the sports that offer the greatest employability in Spain, are football, basketball and tennis. «And there is much more professionalization. But our education is transversal. In the end, it is an entertainment industry, and when it is the elite we compete with leisure. We want whoever is in a handball marketing department knows how to integrate into a basketball or tennis because it has global knowledge. We have specialized cases of Crquet because it is one of the most practiced sports in the world, even if it is residual in Spain. Our students travel to other countries to see sports management experiences in other activities. Here experiences are shared, we want to be that space within the sport. And turn Spain into a reference center, ”explains Coll. A human capital to develop the sports industry and that already has students from 41 nationalities. In search of that parity between men and women, which is already growing, with 20 % of students of a total of 450 students. For a sector whose percentage of men (59.8 %) “is higher than the employment set in Spain (53.6 %), although in 2024 the percentage of women has grown 0.3 %compared to 2023 and is 40.2 %,” according to the report published by the Ministry.

They do not forget the social and health part that is also intrinsic to sport, which interests the majority of the population even if only to meet the challenge of the 10,000 steps that are recommended. «There is an increasing awareness that we need sport to live more and better. For health and for the relationships established between people. Because sport has a great transformative power. We are all related to him in some way. Physical activity provides values, and if those that manage these entities are professionals, we will be closer to having the society we want, healthier. Children play sports and learn values, respect for others, frustration management, which has rules … That is why we have a responsibility to transmit diversity, globality, foster good practices. If it is sustainable, the better the professionals who come out, the greater the industry will be and the better ».

Another interesting fact that reflects both the need and effectiveness of this type of schools and the results that leave them is what the ministerial report collects, and that indicates that “the employment linked to sport is characterized by an academic training greater than the average, increasing in the period the fees until reaching 51.4 % in 2024, a figure that continues to be higher than that observed in all employment, 46.7 %.”